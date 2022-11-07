Reef Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Reef has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $101.97 million and $34.16 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00602113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.13 or 0.31345919 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,469,459,208 coins and its circulating supply is 20,469,431,059 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

