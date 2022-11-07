ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,389.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $8,389.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00342158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001273 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018726 BTC.

ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

