ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $8,490.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00329185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002604 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018726 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

