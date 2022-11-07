Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

