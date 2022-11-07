Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 4.6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.42. 2,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 700,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

