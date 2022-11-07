Raymond James Upgrades Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Profound Medical Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of PROF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 456.27% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

