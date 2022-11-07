Raymond James Upgrades Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Profound Medical Trading Up 18.6 %
Shares of PROF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 456.27% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
