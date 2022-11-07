Raymond James Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNW. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.25.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE RNW traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$13.96. 266,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$12.26 and a twelve month high of C$19.45.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. Analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

