Raymond James Lowers Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Market Perform

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of GLPG opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 20.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

