Raymond James Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $34.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 173.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.82. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Further Reading

