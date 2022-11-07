Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,710 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

