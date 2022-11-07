Rally Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $57.92 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Rally
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,536,478,157 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
