Radix Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $261.22 million and $441,308.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00603836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.28 or 0.31452813 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,725,459,406 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.