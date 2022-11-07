QUINT Price Tops $1.74 on Major Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, QUINT has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $362,385.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00008415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

