Quent Capital LLC Sells 39,087 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,087 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.39. 8,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

