Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock remained flat at $49.89 on Monday. 47,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

