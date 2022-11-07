Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.20. 115,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average is $371.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

