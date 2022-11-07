Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,310 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

