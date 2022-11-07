Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.95. 52,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

