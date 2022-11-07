Quent Capital LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,007,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 143.1% during the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 160,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,478 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 355,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. 40,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.31.

