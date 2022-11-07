Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $4.25 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00020558 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $180,965.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.91 or 0.99992481 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00047162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00250662 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.1161886 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,966.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

