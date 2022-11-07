Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $4.12

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00019723 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $180,966.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,869.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00048023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00247668 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

