Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.15-$6.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.67.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,034. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

