QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.21.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

