QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 253,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,532. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

