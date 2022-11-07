Quaker Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 5.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. 9,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

