Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.