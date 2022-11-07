Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $492.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Quaker Chemical Trading Up 6.3 %
KWR stock traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,250. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.