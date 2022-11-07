Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $492.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 6.3 %

KWR stock traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,250. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

About Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

