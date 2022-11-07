Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $492.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Quaker Chemical Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,250. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $276.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
