Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $301.48 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Qtum has a market cap of $301.48 million and $38.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00013804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.49 or 0.07578850 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,401,360 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

