QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Brent R. Cobb Buys 4,000 Shares

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QCR Trading Up 1.3 %

QCR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. 42,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in QCR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

