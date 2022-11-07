Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $3.51 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of research firms have commented on PRPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at $224,346.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

