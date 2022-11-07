Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,576 ($18.22) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($18.27) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.96) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($18.50) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.05) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,655.60 ($19.14).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 903.60 ($10.45) on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($17.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 900.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 957.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.