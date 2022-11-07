Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 310 ($3.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 317.75 ($3.67).

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.03) on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.80 ($4.44). The stock has a market cap of £445.49 million and a PE ratio of 417.56. The company has a quick ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.42.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

In related news, insider Malcolm Le May acquired 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($40,150.31).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

