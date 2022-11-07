Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE PLX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

