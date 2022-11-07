Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,832 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 44.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 187.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 71.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $145.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

