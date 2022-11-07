Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 30,240 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,110,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,470,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 201,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

