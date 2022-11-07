Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $148.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.