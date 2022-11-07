Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.08 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

