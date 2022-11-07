Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

