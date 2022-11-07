Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

