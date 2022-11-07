Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,348 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,299,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,466,000 after buying an additional 70,776 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 467,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

