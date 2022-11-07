ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,459 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises about 2.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.