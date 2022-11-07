PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.87. 7,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 275,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Specifically, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PROS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

