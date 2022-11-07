Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $107.57. 43,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

