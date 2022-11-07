Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $477,656.25 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $477,656.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,561.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $954,270.70.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $800,254.71.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 943,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

