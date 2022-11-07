Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.49. 232,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

