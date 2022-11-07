Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 232,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,641. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

