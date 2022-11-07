Premia Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Premia token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005132 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $505,853.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00603746 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.65 or 0.31448171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

