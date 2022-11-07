Populous (PPT) Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Populous has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $211,722.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00605266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,547.12 or 0.31529670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.