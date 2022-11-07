Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on November 23rd

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $17.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $292.62 on Monday. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

